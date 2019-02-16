JKIA ranked among the busiest airports in the continent

Deputy President William Ruto with Kenya Airways Chairman Michael Joseph and US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec after receiving KQ flight from its maiden trip to New York at JKIA in Nairobi in this photo taken on October 30, 2018. PHOTO | CHARLES KIMANI

The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi has been ranked as one of the busiest airports in Africa.

The latest report by Airports Council International has ranked the facility as the fourth busiest airport in the continent.

Johannesburg International Airport (South Africa) has been named the busiest airport in Africa, handling at least 281 passenger flights on average per day.

Cairo International Airport (Egypt) and Bole International Airport in Ethiopia are ranked second and third busiest airports in the region.

Nairobi’s JKIA and South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport close the list of top five airports with highest operations.

LARGEST AIRLINE

Airports Council International used the total number of passenger flights and direct-transit passengers to rank the facilities.

JKIA is the largest airport in Kenya and currently handles around 126 passenger flights daily, the report shows.

The national carrier, Kenya Airways is the largest airline at the airport with about 462 scheduled take-offs every week.

The airport was granted Category One status in 2017 and attained the Last Point of Departure status to the United States in 2018, allowing Kenya Airways and other airlines to fly directly to the US.

BEST AIRPORT

Last year it was ranked as the best airport in Africa and 38th globally in the recent worldwide rankings 2018 done by Airhelp.

The ranking was based on assessment of the quality of service, on-time performance, and the passenger experience of a given airport.

AirHelp examined data from December 22, 2017, to March 20, 2018, factoring in delayed and cancelled flights, public reviews from trustworthy sources and social media sentiment analysis.

On this account, JKIA emerged the best by scoring highly, flooring its African peers and hosts of globally respected airports.

JKIA scored an overall 7.9 out of 10, 8.3 on-time performance, 7.2 quality of service, and 9.3 on passenger sentiments.