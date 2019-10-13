Jimi Wanjigi: Nope! I didn’t promise to buy Eliud Kipchoge private jet

Business tycoon Jimi Wanjigi has refuted claims making rounds on social media that he promised to deliver a jet to Eliud Kipchoge for the historic achievement in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

Speaking to Citizen TV on phone, Mr Wanjigi congratulated the marathoner for making history but stated that the post on Twitter was a fake.

“It is a fake account, it has nothing to do with me but we are proud of Eliud Kipchoge for what he has done for the human race and for Kenya in particular,” Wanjigi told Citizen Digital on Saturday.

Wanjigi added that he would like to meet the person impersonating him on Twitter.

“I actually want to meet the person behind the tweet over a cup of tea because his creativity has shaped conversations of Kenyans online,” he said.

SUB 2-HOUR RUN

The businessman made the comment after Kipchoge made history by running 42km in a time of 1 hour 59 minutes and 40 seconds to become the first man to run a sub-2-hour marathon on Saturday morning in Vienna, Austria.

“Congratulations!! You have done us proud #Eliud159 Plans are underway with Gulfstream Aerospace, the jet will be deliver to #eliudkipchoge before 29th November 2019. Hard work pays. #NoHumanIsLimited” read the tweet from the parody Wanjigi account.

But according to the businessman’s lawyer, Willis Otieno, Wanjigi has no social media accounts and all pages using his name are parody.