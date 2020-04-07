Jeff Koinange’s lavish villas in Kitisuru face auction

Citizen TV anchor and radio personality Jeff Mwaura Koinange is facing the auctioneer’s hammer after a firm listed his city properties over accrued payments.

On Monday, the auction company placed an advertisement in the local dailies inviting those interested in the two properties submit their interest.

In the advert, the auctioneer asked potential buyers to produce a bidding deposit of Sh5 million by way of cash or a banker’s cheque before being allowed to bid.

“All that parcel land known as L. R. NO. 7741/263 (I. R. NO. 115833) off Kitisuru Road area Nairobi County registered in the name of Jeff Mwaura Koinange,” part of the ad read.

According to the advert, the plot extends to approximately 0.2661 hectares and is developed with two identical four bedroom (all ensuite) villas, each with a detached domestic staff quarter.

“The title is freehold interest. The current annual rates payable amount to Sh16,500. The annual rates payable together with accrued penalties amount to Sh70,291 as at 27.01.2020,” it added.

The auctioneers did not disclose how much the property was worth, only stating that it will be auctioned on April 28, 2020.

However, Mr Koinange did not return our calls and text messages after being contacted by this writer to comment on why his property was being auctioned.

Jeff Koinange hosts the Jeff Koinange Live on citizen tv on Wednesday.