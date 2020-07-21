Jeff Koinange’s co-host Professor Hamo makes public his Covid-19 status

Prof Hamo is joined on the stage by his father and mother during a past edition of the Churchill Show. Prof Hamo's father passed away on Wednesday. PHOTO | COURTESY

Comedian and Radio personality Herman Kago alias Professor Hamo on Monday evening announced that he had tested negative for Covid-19.

Hamo, who co-hosts a breakfast show with journalist Jeff Koinange, announced the good news to his fans on Facebook a day after Koinange tested positive for the virus.

TESTED NEGATIVE

In the Facebook post, Professor Hamo said that he had tested negative for the coronavirus and appealed to members of the public to get tested.

“I tested negative and I’m safe let’s find time and get the test so that we fight this virus. Let’s keep safe,” part of the post read.

The comedian revealed that he had received numerous phone calls and messages after his co-host revealed on Monday that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Thanks once more for looking out for a brother,” he added.

DOING GREAT

The comedian also revealed that Mr Koinange, an award winning journalist, was doing great and that “he was getting his hair done and practicing his base.”

On Monday evening Mr Koinange, who hosts The Jeff Koinange Live show on Citizen TV, posted on Twitter that he had tested positive for the deadly novel virus.

The duo did not host their Monday morning show dubbed The Hot Breakfast on Hot 96FM after they were asked to go and get tested at the Nairobi Hospital.

By Monday, 13,771 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya with 238 deaths so far recorded.