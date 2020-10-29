Jalang’o sheds a tear as he reveals his graduation date





Popular comedian and radio presenter Jalang’o, real name Felix Odiwuor, is set to graduate from Daystar University on November 13.

In an emotional post of his insta-story, Jalang’o shared the news as he went to the university to pick his graduation gown.

He revealed to his fans that when he confirmed his name was on the list of those set to graduate next month he could not help but shed a tear.

“Today has been a good day, I just want to thank God this far. He remains Elshadai! 4 years at Daystar University was summed up in bitter-sweet tears! When I confirmed that my name was in the list of 2020 graduating students I just cried. But picking my gown today was even more emotional,” he posted.

His only wish was that his dad coud have been alive to see what he had achieved in recent years.

“I just wish my Dad was here to see me fulfil his wishes. You might not understand why my undergrad means a lot to me but I will live to tell this story why I had to graduate or go to school at my age,” he said.

Jalang’o went to Nyangoma Boys High School and attained C+ score after failing to join Maseno School because his late father could not afford the fees.

He dedicated his coming degree to his late father, “Dad this is for you. Keep resting in peace. I’ll make you proud,” Jalang’o emotionally added.

“If you knew where some of us come from, you will never pray or want us to fail. We have been tasked to break generational curses. We are not perfect ..never will I say that .. I have my shortcomings but God got us.”