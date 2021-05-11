Jalang’o says no backing down on his Lang’ata parliamentary bid





Comedian and media personality Jalang’o, real name Phelix Odiwuor, has reaffirmed his intention to contest for the Langata parliamentary seat in next year’s general election.

However, Jalang’o confirmed that he is not changing his mind as far as being MP is concerned.

The funnyman took to social media to share a poster of himself captioned ‘Lang’ata 1’’ on an orange background signifying he was eyeing the seat on an ODM party ticket.

During an interview on NTV on Tuesday, Jalang’o, who in the weekend officially joined Nation Media Group as the host of a new lottery show dubbed Omoka Rahisi urged the youth to register to vote for him.

“Naenda kuwa MP wa Lang’ata, vijana tubadilishe kura tujenge Lang’ata mpya,” he said.

On being asked how serious he was on the matter, he said, “Yes mark this day. I don’t go for things I can’t get.”

Last year, the Kiss fm presenter and Youtuber graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Community Development from Daystar University in Nairobi which is tied to his political ambitions.

Lang’ata has so far attracted a lot of interest with several aspirants seeking to unseat the current MP Nixon Korir in 2022.

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s aide Silas Jakakimba has also expressed his interest in the city constituency seat and will fight it out for the party’s ticket during party primaries.