Jalang’o quits Milele FM over contract dispute
Popular radio presenter Felix Odiwuor, commonly known as Jalang’o, has quit Milele FM.
The comedian made the announcement of his resignation on Monday night on social media, explaining that his decision has been informed by contractual dispute with his employer, Mediamax Network Limited.
LAST DAY AT WORK
“I was not at work today (Monday) because we had not agreed on alot of things and terms and even as we speak my HR had me on hold still discussing terms of employment. Unfortunately we didn’t agree. So just like today I wont be at work tomorrow or any other day,” Jalang’o explained.
“In short, last Friday was my last day at Milele FM and I want to thank everyone who supported me and every fan who was with that (sic) to the point we became the most popular and No 1 radio station in the country,” he further said.
View this post on Instagram
Today has been a very amazing day and a sad day with everyone at my work Place at Mediamax …Covid hit hard and everyone has to have their belts tight and unfortunately Mediamax has been hit too…I was not at work today because we had not agreed on alot of things and terms and even as we speak my HR had me on hold still discussing terms of employment…Unfortunately we dint agree..So just like today I wont be at work tommorow or any other day…In short Last Friday was my last day at Milele Fm and I want to thank everyone who supported me and every fan who was with that to the point we became the most popular and No 1 Radio Station in the country 1. I want to thank the Mediamax management for the opportunity they gave me and I will forever be grateful. 2. To my brother @alex_mwakideu you know to my last blood I love you! Keep shinning and being the best 3. To all my colleagues at Mediamax both at Milele , K24 , Kameme , Emoo, Maiyan, and Meru Fm…I’ll forever love you. 3. To my fans and every listener Thank you for tuning in! Like we say #ItambeMilele…For now let’s meet on YouTube #BongaNaJalas Love you guys…sometimes you win…sometimes you loose! But in all this dont forget to always focus! Love you guys!
REDUNDANCY LAYOFFS
Jalang’o’s departure comes at a time Mediamax Network Limited is effecting mass redundancy layoffs across multiple platforms within the media house.
The latest round of retrenchments is the second that the company is effecting in less than a year.
One month ago it was reported that Jalang’o led his colleagues in instituting legal proceeds against the company over a proposed 50% pay cut.
CELEBRITY PRESENTER
He becomes the second celebrity presenter, after TV news anchor Betty Kyalo, to quit the troubled media house.
Jalang’o has previously worked for Kiss 100, Radio Maisha and Hot 96.
A respected comedian and emcee, Jalang’o did not announce his next move, only asking his followers to link up with him on YouTube.