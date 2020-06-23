Jalang’o quits Milele FM over contract dispute

Popular radio presenter Felix Odiwuor, commonly known as Jalang’o, has quit Milele FM.

The comedian made the announcement of his resignation on Monday night on social media, explaining that his decision has been informed by contractual dispute with his employer, Mediamax Network Limited.

LAST DAY AT WORK

“I was not at work today (Monday) because we had not agreed on alot of things and terms and even as we speak my HR had me on hold still discussing terms of employment. Unfortunately we didn’t agree. So just like today I wont be at work tomorrow or any other day,” Jalang’o explained.

“In short, last Friday was my last day at Milele FM and I want to thank everyone who supported me and every fan who was with that (sic) to the point we became the most popular and No 1 radio station in the country,” he further said.

REDUNDANCY LAYOFFS

Jalang’o’s departure comes at a time Mediamax Network Limited is effecting mass redundancy layoffs across multiple platforms within the media house.

The latest round of retrenchments is the second that the company is effecting in less than a year.

One month ago it was reported that Jalang’o led his colleagues in instituting legal proceeds against the company over a proposed 50% pay cut.

CELEBRITY PRESENTER

He becomes the second celebrity presenter, after TV news anchor Betty Kyalo, to quit the troubled media house.

Jalang’o has previously worked for Kiss 100, Radio Maisha and Hot 96.

A respected comedian and emcee, Jalang’o did not announce his next move, only asking his followers to link up with him on YouTube.