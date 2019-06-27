How Jaguar’s past has come back to haunt him

Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi when he appeared before a Nairobi Court on June 27, 2019. PHOTO | PAUL WAWERU

The past has finally caught up with Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua aka Jaguar after he denied bail on Thursday by a Nairobi court where he was charged with making xenophobic remarks..

Jaguar, who appeared before the Milimani Law court, will now spend another night at Kileleshwa Police Station to allow the prosecution to complete investigations.

The prosecution wanted to be given 14 days while his lawyers wanted to secure a bail for him.

It’s here that Jaguar’s past came back to haunt him.

RECKLESS DRIVING

“It is important for the court to be aware that he’s a convict. He was sentenced on February 21, this year on two counts of causing death by dangerous driving. If released on bail he might commit further crimes,” State lawyer Duncan Ondimu said.

According to the court papers, Jaguar was charged with reckless driving on March 21, 2017 causing the death of a motorcyclist, Mugo Mwangi.

A Range Rover with Registration No. KCB 808J was said to have hit and killed the rider and his passenger on Sagana-Makutano road within Kirinyaga County.

BAIL DENIED

Jaguar insisted that he was the one driving the car, although an eye witness said they saw a female driver when the accident occurred.

According to the prosecution, it is this case that warrants a denial of bail.

The lawmaker was arrested on Wednesday for making xenophopic remarks which have strained diplomatic relationship between Kenya and Tanzania.

The Kenyan government, through its spokesperson Colonel (Rtd) Cyrus Odhiambo Oguna, on Tuesday issued a statement denouncing the lawmaker’s remarks.