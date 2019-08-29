Jaguar pimping up his newly-acquired junk aircraft

Starehe Member of Parliament, Charles Njagua aka Jaguar, is in the process of renovating a junk aircraft which he recently acquired from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

Jaguar shared pictures on social media of the body works on the aircraft, which is being repainted red.

The pimping of the aircraft is said to be taking place at his residential back yard.

A source who spoke to Nairobi News said the final outcome will surprise Kenyans.

The aircraft, according to our source, is registered under 5H-SKT, which KAA had a reserved price of Sh120,000 when they published the advertisement.

In July, KAA announced the auction of aircraft which have remained unused for years at Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

The authority had invited interested bidders for a public auction of the aircraft for prices ranging between Sh94,300 to Sh10 million.

In June, KAA gave owners of 15 planes abandoned at the Wilson Airport upto 30 days to offset rising parking fees or they would be auctioned.

The planes are considered a safety risk.