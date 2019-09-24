Jaguar, Mwangi clash over ‘light’ court fine for driving offence

Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Njagua alias Jaguar and human rights activist Boniface Mwangi have renewed their rivalry, this time on social media.

Jaguar beat Mwangi and other aspirants in Starehe constituency in the 2017 general election.

But two had a go at each other after the activist called out the judicial system for “being lenient” to the MP in a court case where he was accused of causing death through dangerous driving.

Mwangi said: “Jaguar killed two people and was found guilty. The court fined him (Sh)20000 or in default six months. Kenya judiciary is a scarecrow.”

But Jaguar retorted, wondering why the activist was only fixated on his case.

“@bonifacemwangi @ODPP_KE ..wewe ulirogwa na jina yangu “……accidents have never been intentional @boniface mwangi how many times have you caused accidents almost killing your own family members ??? And why is your reference only based on my case and there are no other people you can quote,” said the singer.

RELATIONSHIP

In March this year, the activist was again seen to ridicule the Member of Parliament after residents of Gikomba complained about their state of roads.

“Ako kwa night club aki-perform, if they can’t access the clubs they can watch his music on youtube,” trolled the activist.

In August 2017, Mwangi was the first Starehe MP aspirant to concede defeat to Jaguar.

RECKLESS DRIVING

In March 2017, Jaguar was accused of reckless driving when he knocked down a motorcyclist Mugo Mwangi and his pillion Joseph Mwangi Kairia.

The accident occurred on the Sagana-Makutano road in Kirinyaga county. He was driving his Range Rover sports utility vehicle.

In February this year, the member of parliament was convicted and ordered to pay a fine of Sh40,000 -Sh20,000 for each death- or face six months imprisonment.