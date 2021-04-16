J Blessing receives warm birthday wishes from baby mamas





Renowned video producer Jibril Blessing better known as J Blessing on Thursday celebrated his 33rd birthday.

In a post on Instagram, J Blessing thanked God for another year and remembered his mother’s 25th death anniversary.

“Thank you, Lord, for another year and Happy 25 anniversary Mama Jibril,” read his post.

Among those who wished him a happy birthday is his baby mama, self-proclaimed queen of radio, Mwende Mwacharia and Singer Avril, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with him and he is allegedly her baby daddy.

In a birthday message on her Instagram page, Mwende, the soon-to-be mother of baby number two, celebrated her baby daddy as a champion and a conqueror whom she has known for a decade.

“Mmemaliza Kelele huko Kwa streets, okay let’s wish Baba @jibrilblessing a happy birthday and lots of good wishes on his birthday and also his late mom’s 25th anniversary. Despite what people keep saying about you,I would like you to know you have DONE WELL.Wewe ni more than a CHAMPION.You are more than a conquerer. Cant believe its been 10 years of knowing you,” she wrote.

Mwende sired her firstborn son with J blessing and, according to the radio queen, she was engaged to him, they planned their wedding and he had even met her parents in Diani.

During an interview with Parents Magazine, she said J Blessing was, however, not committed to their relationship by the time she discovered she was pregnant with his baby.

On the other hand, Avril celebrated her rumoured baby daddy as ‘her voice of reason’.

The two have been rumoured to be in a relationship but none of them has come out to confirm or deny it.

“Happiest birthday to my voice of reason. #supredirector#superproducer#mywholeteam#Icelebrateyou,” Avril wrote on Instagram ending the caption with a love emoji.