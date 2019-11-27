Itumbi manhandled and kicked out of presidential dais by Uhuru’s security

Dennis Itumbi was unceremoniously dragged off the presidential dais by security personnel during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Bomas of Kenya.

In a sequence of events certain to leave Kenyans puzzled, Itumbi was hauled off the VVIP dias by mean-looking presidential guards, clearly against his wish.

UNWANTED GUEST

President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were among the dignitaries present when the incident happened, but neither noticed it.

The drama began moments after President Kenyatta had finished addressing Kenyans and joined by Ruto and Odinga to officially launch the document.

Dressed in a dark suit, matching shirt and tie, Itumbi is seen hanging in the background of these leaders, perhaps waiting for the ideal photo opportunity.

But moments later, he is approached by a security officer who gestures to him that he is an unwanted guest.

Itumbi and the officer meanwhile appear to disagree with the direction which Itumbi should use to exit the stage.

While the officer appears to suggest that Itumbi uses one side, the blogger maintains he needs to make use the shortest exit available.

Shortly after, Itumbi is seen being dragged away from the stage in a less than honourable manner.

The way he was manhandled didn’t paint the picture of a man who maintains that he works in the Office of the President at State House, Nairobi.

So could it be possible that his colleagues didn’t recognize him? Or has he fallen out with the powers that be?

The incident comes three months after Itumbi was charged in court in connection with a fake letter alleging a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.