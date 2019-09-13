Itumbi dares DCI after witness in DP Ruto ‘assassination letter’ is arrested

State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi has dared the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to come for him instead of what he termed as harassment of young people around him.

Itumbi expressed his anger and disappointment at police for arresting a man said to have been a state witness in the infamous DP William Ruto ‘assassination letter’ case, which he has also been linked with.

Samwel Gateri Wanjiru was dramatically arrested on Wednesday by detectives from the DCI at Sagret Hotel, where he was meeting his lawyer Goergiadis Majimbo and taken to Shauri Moyo Police Station.

In a series of tweet on Thursday, Itumbi threw punches at the DCI, accusing its officers of harassing young people whose only mistake was subscribing to ‘Hustlers Nation’ linked with Ruto.

“Lakini @DCI_Kenya if you want me, come for me, even summoning me by a tweet will do. Hii story ya Ku-harass young people – whose only mistake is that they subscribe to #HustlersNation is wrong!” he tweeted.

He claimed that Gateri was not the first witness to withdraw from the ‘assassination letter’ case, alleging that Interior PS Karanja Kibicho had also been listed as the first witness but later reportedly withdrew.

“The first witness to withdraw on this matter was Interior PS Karanja Kibicho. The charge sheet that I was shown while signing the charge and caution statement had his name as prosecution witness one,” he added.

Itumbi also claimed that the DCI followed Gateri all the way to way to Maai Mahiu in Nakuru County, and had his phones confiscated just because he went to visit his friend in a police cell.

“As far as I know, cases are won in court by evidence, facts, and the law. They will not be won through intimidation and sideshows. At the end of the day, you will not escape from the only thing that must be done, prove your allegations, before the court, beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.

Gateri, was on Thursday charged with two counts; falsifying a document and purporting it to be from a Cabinet Secretary.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts and was released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

In an application filed earlier in September, Gateri had claimed that he was arrested on July 2, 2019.

According to him, DCI detectives forcibly seized his cellphones, national ID card and other personal items.

On Thursday, the Prosecution indicated that the case will be consolidated with that facing Itumbi.