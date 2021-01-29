It’s not easy being vulnerable in front of a cruel world – Corazon





Socialite Corazon Kwamboka on Thursday sent out a message of appreciation to her followers on Instagram after she posted a filter free bikini photo.

The curvaceous Kwamboka, who was rocking a low-cut bikini swimwear, was on holiday at the coast with her baby daddy Frankie Just Gymit.

Many of her followers appreciated the mother of one for loving and accepting herself to an extent of feeling confident in her own skin despite the many body shamers lurking.

“On Sunday I posted a photo in a low-cut bikini and got a ton of support from women/mothers, I would love to appreciate you all. Posting a picture filter free and to be vulnerable in front of a cruel world isn’t the easiest thing to do, but when I see women standing up against bullies and ignorant comments, and also seeing women say how encouraged they are to see that we all have struggles with our bodies, it makes it all worth it,” she wrote.

However, a section of her followers started body shaming her but she reminded them that she was an endometriosis survivor and a mother who gave birth through Cesarian Section.

For a person who has just given birth and a survivor of endometriosis, the socialite asserted that she looked ‘damn great’.

“However, there were also a few ignorant comments from the few sad women. But from the kind of comments they wrote, I believe it was just an effort to make themselves feel better by pointing out my imperfections. I am an endometriosis survivor, and I’m proud to wear my scars. I also just birthed a baby (CS mom) and I think I look damn great,” she added.