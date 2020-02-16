Is this Ruto’s admission that Echesa and ‘scammers’ visited his office?

Deputy President William Ruto has appeared to confirm that a group of ‘scammers’, led by disgraced former Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, visited his official office in Nairobi’s CBD and stayed there for 23 minutes.

The DP however distanced himself from claims he had been meant to have a meeting with the said ‘visitors’.

“ODP (Office of the Deputy President) does NOT procure for any ministry/department. Question. Other than 23 minutes in (Harambee) Annex, for months which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth. Forget the sponsored nonsense in media,” he tweeted.

ODP does NOT procure for any ministry/department. Question:other than 23min in Annex,for months,which government offices involved in the ‘tender’ did the scammers visit? Did they access DOD? Who facilitated? Who did they meet? Get the truth.Forget the sponsored NONSENSE in media — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 16, 2020

Echesa was dramatically arrested by authorities on Thursday and was on Friday morning arraigned at the JKIA court over alleged involvement in a fraudulent arms deal reportedly linked to the Kenya Defence Force.

Echesa, who is facing charges over alleged involvement in a firearms tender deal amounting to Sh40 billion, however denied authoring forged documents in the fake military installation deal.

The former Cabinet Secretary who is known to be a close ally of the Deputy President, is accused of conning multi-nationals an unknown amount of money while pretending he could help them secure multi-billion shilling tenders to supply military equipment to the Kenyan government.