Is Hussein Mohamed returning to your tv screen soon?

Is former Citizen TV anchor Hussein Mohamed making a comeback to your tv screen?

This is the question everyone is asking after he posted a message on his social media pages that seem to hint at him returning to the screen barely two months after he quit Citizen tv.

Hussein on Friday took to his social media pages to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for conferring on him a Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) state honour.

“I’m humbled and honored to receive the award of the ‘Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear’, MBS. Thank you President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he tweeted.

He acknowledged that serving the nation was his calling and one that he will continue with.

“Indeed serving the nation is the true calling. To the nation that I serve and will serve, thank U for the support. Again, see U soon,” he added.

I’m humbled&honored to receive the award of the ‘Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear’, MBS. Thank you President Uhuru Kenyatta, @StateHouseKenya. Indeed serving the nation is the true calling. To the nation that I served&will serve, thank U for the support. Again, see U soon — Hussein Mohamed, MBS. (@HusseinMohamedg) December 20, 2019

Even after leaving Citizen TV in October, Hussein has continued to update news items on his social media pages, giving rise to rumours that he has not fully bid farewell to the broadcast media.

He received news of the state honour on his graduation day and is among a host of journalists who were conferred state awards and honours by Kenyatta on Jamhuri Day.

Others journalists who have been honoured by the state are veterans Mohammed Khadija Ali, Jack Oyoo Sylvester and Festus Omole Asiko.

Individuals who receive presidential awards are recognized for outstanding or distinguished service rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.

Awards are made by the president upon the advice of a National Honors and Awards Committee in the president’s office.