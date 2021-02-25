Is Betty Kyallo heading back to KTN?





Is former news anchor Betty Kyallo on her way back to KTN?

This is the question her fans are asking after she posted a photo outside the Mombasa road-based Standard Group Limited.

Kyallo resigned from KTN in 2018 and joined K24 TV and again left the Mediamax Limited media house after hosting a news show for two years.

On Thursday, she took to social media and shared a photo taken outside the Standard Group headquarters while wearing a blue dress and told her followers to catch up with her on March 7.

“Oh Hey! See you Very Soon. March 7th,” she tweeted.

March 7th pic.twitter.com/3w6qimD7mk — Betty Kyallo (@BettyMKyallo) February 25, 2021

At KTN, she used to anchor Friday Briefing while at K24 she anchored news and hosted two human interest shows on Friday and Saturday.

Since her exit, Kyallo has been focusing on building her social media presence with her YouTube channel, Betty Kyallo Lately.

Last month, she opened her new barber shop, After Shave by Flair, in Upper Hill to become the latest addition to her beauty enterprise which already includes the high-end salon Flair by Betty.

The barbershop, with a luxurious setup and ambiance, became the subject of debate online after she revealed that a haircut will set one back Sh800.