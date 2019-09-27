Inspekta Mwala emcees police event week after he was convicted of killing pedestrian

The National Police service in partnership with National Police service commission on Friday launched a joint strategic plan.

TV comedian Davies Mwabili, popularly known as Inspekta Mwala who was fined Sh30,000 for killing a pedestrian while driving from Kaloleni town, emceed the event.

Interior cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i was the chief guest. He was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

The comedian, who knocked down and killed Ismael Mangi, 36, on the night of August 26 this year on the Kaloleni-Mazeras highway, was sentenced to a year in jail or pay a fine of Sh30,000 for causing death by dangerous driving.

The amended Section 12, Cap 403 of the Traffic Act on driving under the influence of alcohol attracts a fine of Sh500,000, or 10, years in jail, or both, while Section 46 of the Traffic Act stipulates that anyone who causes death by dangerous driving is liable to a fine of up to Sh100,000 or a year in jail.