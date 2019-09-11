Inooro TV reporter lands new role after savage online ridicule

Victor Kinuthia, the Inooro TV reporter who was savagely trolled after he struggled to express himself while covering the arrest of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has landed a role.

Kinuthia will now be reporting during the Citizen TV’s ‘Sema Na Citizen’ that airs every morning from 10am.

“Boy child rising! Tupatane Sema na Citizen,” Kinuthia wrote on Facebook.

Kinuthia is a reporter on Inooro TV, a 24-hour Kikuyu vernacular station owned by Royal Media Services (RMS).

On Tuesday, Kinuthia also received another unexpected call from BBC World Service radio in London, which after learning of his embarrassing moment on live TV wanted to host him for an interview on Tuesday evening.

“After trending top tweets, BBC World Service radio in London gave me a call asking for an interview from me in regards to why am trending. My story of encouragement will be hitting the airwaves across the world in 2hrs time. Stay tuned n be blessed for the continued support,” Kinuthia wrote on Facebook.

Kinuthia has confessed of how he almost gave up on his career after he found himself trending, but calls and text from his bosses and colleagues encouraged.

Veteran broadcast journalists also rallied behind Kinuthia with some of them sharing their own first experiences as television reporters.