Imran, Mariga supporters deface rival’s campaign posters – PHOTOS

Two contenders for the Kibra parliamentary seat appear locked in a supremacy battle

Supporters of Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga and Orange Democratic Movement’s Imran Okoth have been photographed leading a campaign to deface each other’s posters within the constituency.

“It is a psychological war,” explained an area resident.

Nairobi News has seen images showing a man overlaying Mariga’s poster on Imran’s and vice-versa.

PEACEFUL CAMPAIGN

This happened even as Mariga, and other candidates namely ANC’s Eluid Owalo and Ford Kenya’s Eng Khamisi Butichi called for a peaceful campaign.

“We do not need to fight or harass one another. Let’s just interact peacefully and talk to the people who are our bosses,” said Mariga.

“I know there are people who benefit from confusion and they are eyeing Kibra as their next avenue for business. It will not happen because we will not allow that to happen here,” said Butichi.

The Kibra byelection will be held on November 7 and the winner in this contest, which has so far attracted 26 aspirants will replace the late Ken Okoth who recently succumbed to cancer.