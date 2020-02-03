Impeached Waititu filmed walking alone on the streets

Videos of former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu walking alone on the streets have emerged on social media.

The videos have emerged just days after Waititu was impeached by the Senate.

His former deputy James Nyoro has since been sworn-in as Kiambu’s new governor.

In one of the undated videos, Waititu is seen walking solemnly on the streets with his head bowed.

Waititu has been reduced to a common mwananchi real quick.pic.twitter.com/m8x3aUXIQP — Marvin, WordSmith ✍️ (@MarvinGakunyi) February 3, 2020

What caught the attention on many online users is that Waititu was all alone, yet a few days ago he had a convoy and security detail all around him.

Waititu Baba Yao spotted walking alone without armed people around him. pic.twitter.com/m1ZReuhx4D — howto (@howtoafrica) February 3, 2020

Nairobi News could however not verify exactly when the two videos were shot.

Last Wednesday, the Senate impeached Waititu after upholding the decision on the all three counts of gross misconduct, abuse of office and engaging in corruption levelled against him by the Kiambu County Assembly.

The embattled politician has since sued the Senate, Kiambu County Assembly and Speakers of the two Houses as well as his former deputy and successor Dr Nyoro.

On Monday Waititu moved to court to bar the newly-sworn in governor from appointing his deputy.