I’m the wrong number to mess with, Ole Kina warns Orengo

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina has criticized Siaya Senator James Orengo for opposing his appointment as the chairperson to the Senate County Public and Accounts Investment Committee.

This is after a letter purported to be from Leader of Minority in the Senate emerged online.

The letter bearing Senator Orengo’s signature claimed that it would withdraw its membership from the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee shortly after Ole Kina’s win.

“I express and register dissatisfaction with the conduct and outcome of the elections of the leadership of the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee, which were purportedly done today. We intend to withdraw our membership from the said committee until an appropriate resolution can be made,” the letter read in part.

Ole Kina was appointed as PAIC chair on Monday, replacing the outgoing Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang.

STOLEN VOTE

“County Public Accounts and Investments Committee has elected Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina as chairman with five votes against Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri, who garnered four votes. The committee of nine members were appointed on April 28th. Senator Wamatangi was elected vice-chair,” tweeted the Senate.

Ole Kina further said he supported ODM party leader Raila Odinga’s presidential campaign against all the odds and that Orengo’s move is questionable.

“Raila Odinga is on the record stating that his election has been stolen and I supported him. I was nearly killed in the last Resist Movement! Now, what exactly does this letter mean? James Orengo, are they trying to steal my chair position! No way! I am the wrong number to mess with!” he tweeted.

“The Maasai are not fence-sitters! We are Kenyans and one day we will lead this country! Double standards! No position is reserved for any person. Let’s respect democracy,” he further said.