I’m suffering in prison, Jowie cries out as he applies for fresh bail

Murder suspect Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu has again applied for bail, telling the court he is ‘suffering’ in prison.

Jowie has been in custody for the past year since he was arrested and charged alongside TV journalist Jackie Maribe over the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani. They have denied the charges.

Maribe has since been granted bail but the court denied Jowie the same privilege, ruling ‘he was a flight risk’ and ‘didn’t have a fixed address’.

In his latest application, Jowie did not specify the kind of suffering he was going through at the Kamiti Prison where he is incarcerated.

BROTHER

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother George Kimani, recounted to the court how he went to check on his sister at the Lamuria Apartments after she failed to pick and return calls, only to find her dead.

“We went to the owner of the apartment and explained to her…she did not take long and instructions were given to the caretaker to find a way we could be assisted to access the house… We decided to take a ladder and the Gardner went up through the window,” explained Kimani.

“When he went through, he started looking for the doors but we asked him to first find out whether Monica was in the house, in less than a minute he came to us and looked confused. When we asked, he just signaled at us and went back to the door knocking it.”

“The gardener told us she was in the bathroom. We all ran to the bathroom and found my sister there, dead.”