I’m not ashamed of being in a polygamous marriage — Passaris

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris on Friday came out publicly to defend herself stating that she is not embarrassed or ashamed of being in a polygamous marriage.

Speaking in an interview with Lillian Muli on Citizen TV, Passaris narrated how at first she battled to come to terms with the fact that she was in a polygamous marriage before later accepting it.

The ODM politician argued that it was not her plan to get into a polygamous union even though fate drove her into one.

“I can’t be embarrassed or ashamed of who I am and what I have experienced. So if am ashamed of who I am, I mean there was a time that I battled about being in a polygamous marriage. I didn’t plan for it, I ended up in it,” said Passaris.

She was quick to say that she is happy and that the marriage has been blessed with two children.

“I have two beautiful children. Those are a blessing to me. My husband and I have had our troubles but we are good friends, we love each other and that’s what is important,” she added.

She praised and thanked her husband for always ‘trying his best’ to spend time with his children, despite the challenges that come with it for the man in polygamous marriages.

“We’ve raised two beautiful children even though you know when you are in a polygamous marriage, the father doesn’t have enough time.”

She concluded by saying, “Somebody once said to me that your life is like a book, and every chapter is who you are. So you have to own it. I think they are all learning curves and God puts us through certain experiences so that we can find him. So that we can understand who we are as human beings”, she said.

In 2016, Passaris, in another interview, admitted to being in a polygamous union which she was neither proud of nor ashamed of.

She said; “I am in a polygamous set up and it’s not something that I am proud of, neither is it something that am ashamed of; you kinda learn to balance the two, this is the situation that am in and I’ve got to accept it.”

Passaris has two children with billionaire Pius Ngugi.

The two had a court tussle in which Passaris accused Ngugi of breaching a promise to marry her.

In the case, the then founder and chairman of Adop-a-Light company, sought monthly maintenance money and a vehicle.

Ngugi also took the businesswoman to court accusing her of continuously harassing him by allegedly demanding more money and mismanaging their children’s trust funds.