I’ll be back on air, Jacque Maribe assures her fans

Journalist Jacque Maribe appears to be making plans for a TV comeback, if her response to one fan is anything to go by.

Maribe gave the hint while responding to a fan who offered his legal services to have her back on air in light of a court barring her from appearing on live TV during the ongoing trial for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Maribe and her boyfriend, Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu, who is being held at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, are the prime suspects in the murder case.

“Maribe I’m a lawyer, could I have the order restraining you from live TV revised a no fee? DM,” asked a certain wyclifee anyona marangeti.

Ms Maribe, in her response, assured him that she had everything under control and that she will be back soon.

However, she did not reveal any further details of her planned comeback.

“Eti we will be back,” she wrote.

Maribe resigned from her job at Royal Media Services in July this year, citing ‘personal reasons’.

Maribe was moved from her position as a news anchor at Citizen TV to an editor after Justice James Wakiaga barred her from reading news or interviewing anybody regarding the murder case during the trial period.

It is believed that her exit from Citizen TV had been influenced by the murder charge against her and her bold public appearances in court to support Secretary of Digital Media at State House Dennis Itumbi.