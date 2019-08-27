IEBC now rejects ‘Mariga’ Jubilee letter

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has rejected a letter from Jubilee Party which listed football star McDonald Mariga as among the aspirants seeking the Kibra Parliamentary seat.

In a brief statement, IEBC has pointed out that it indeed received the letter on Monday but has since been advised to disregard its contents.

The electoral body however didn’t state who or how the letter was delivered.

“The Commission received a letter on Monday 26th August 2019 at 5pm, forwarding the names of aspirants of Jubilee Party for the Kibra by-election. However, it has come to the attention of the Commission that Jubilee Party has denied authoring the said letter and termed it as fake,” IEBC said in the statement.

“Consequently, the Commission has written to the party forwarding a copy of the letter for the party’s information and further action,” the statement further read.

IEBC’s statement comes a day after Jubilee secretary Raphael Tuju also disowned the letter.

Others listed alongside Mariga in the fake letter are Morris Peter Kinyanjui, Walter Trenk Mukinyingi, Said Ibrahim and Doreen Nangame.

This letter found its way into the public domain hours after Tuju confirmed Jubilee will field a candidate in Kibra.