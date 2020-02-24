I will stop your reggae, Ruto tells Raila

Deputy President William Ruto claims that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies held in various parts of the country are being used to propagate hate and ethnic profiling of communities.

In what appeared to be a remark directed at ODM leader Raila Odinga, Ruto said those saying that “nobody can stop reggae” in regards to the BBI report should wait and see it being stopped.

STOPPING REGGAE

“If this story we are being told about nobody can stop reggae… If the reggae is what we are seeing; the ethnicity that is being preached in BBI rallies and the ethnic profiling of communities, and the hate and campaign of one community against the other. If that is the reggae they are talking about… My friends’ reggae will stop,” Ruto said.

speaking on Sunday at Gatunduri Full Gospel Church in Embu, Ruto also said neither reggae nor tsunami will stop Kenyans from being a God-fearing nation.

“There is no leader who can lead this country without anointing from God, and thus Uhuru Kenyatta has been anointed by God to lead this nation,” the DP said.

INCITEMENT

The DP was accompanied by Embu Deputy Governor David Kariuki, MPs John Muchiri (Manyatta), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Muriuki Njagagua (Mbeere North), Geoffrey Kingangi (Mbeere South) and Jane Wanjiku (Women Rep, Embu), Embu County Speaker Josiah Thiriku and former Manyatta MP Emilio Kathuri.

Ruto made similar remarks on Saturday in a direct reference to sentiment by Narok Senator Ledama Olekina during the fifth regional BBI rally in Narok regarding land ownership by non-natives in three Maasai counties.

“The ethnic profiling and incitement against communities that we are witnessing under the pretext of BBI must stop. Why are some leaders pushing for a model of BBI that goes against the spirit of the inclusivity and development of our country?” Ruto said.