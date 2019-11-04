I will push for legalisation of marijuana, if you elect me, Mariga tells Kibra voters

Jubilee Party candidate in the Kibra by-election McDonald Mariga has wooed the voters in the area with a promise to push for the legalization of of marijuana if elected to parliament.

Mariga was speaking on Sunday at Lini Saba at his finally rally in Kibra before the scheduled by-election on November 7, 2019.

According to Mariga, illegal substance is a cure for cancer.

“Mnataka tuongelee mambo ya shada. Tunajua shada inacure cancer. Hio lazima tuipush. Hatutaki bangi ya kwenda kupiga watu. Shada sinimedicine? Sasa mimi nataka muniingize bunge tuanze kutetea hiyo mambo ya shada,” Mariga said.

It seems Mariga is borrowing a leaf from the area MP the late Ken Okoth who had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, concerning a proposal to decriminalise the growth and use of marijuana in Kenya.

Okoth in September of 2018 had sought help in crafting the Marijuana Control Bill 2018, noting that he already has a working draft.

Under his proposal, amnesty measures would be instituted for the expunging of criminal records against those with previous marijuana use convictions.

Okoth who succumbed to cancer on July 26, 2019 noted that growers, manufacturers, producers and users would all be registered.

Other political leaders who have similarly pushed for the legalization of marijuana in the country are Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) and Charles ‘Jaguar’ Kanyi (Starehe).