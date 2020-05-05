I am ready to get married again – Betty Kyallo

K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo believes she is now ready to get married again.

Betty was previously hitched to NTV news anchor Dennis Okari and they had a lavish wedding but that union barely lasted a year.

In an Instagram Live interaction with her fans, the outspoken anchor, who boasts a huge following on social media, revealed she had learnt from some mistakes she made in the past.

“For a long time I didn’t want to get married after the divorce, but I think I know what went wrong and I know I can be better and I know what I need to look for in somebody. So I’m starting to warm up to the idea of marriage because for me it was a no,” she stated.

The ever-smiling media celebity was rumoured to have dated Mombasa governor Hassan Joho at one time although she has in the past neither confirmed or denied the allegations.

She confessed that she maintains contact with her exes, but mostly when she is intoxicated.

However, Betty stressed that the communication with her ex-boyfriends are not in any way aimed towards a reunion.

“I call my exes. I have a couple of them. I am like ‘Hey Pete, what is up? And it is like 1:47am and I tell them that the way we broke things off was not the best,” she explained.