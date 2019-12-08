‘Sick’ and humbled Sonko turns to God inside police cell

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has apparently fallen sick in a police cell and needs urgent medical attention, this according to his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui.

Kinyanjui said Sonko, who was arrested on Friday over graft claims, has stomach complications and that he sustained injuries on his arm during the dramatic arrest.

In a statement on Saturday to media houses, the lawyer called for the arrest of a police officer who was captured on camera manhandling the city governor during the arrest.

“It is embarrassing that this happened to our beloved governor who now urgently needs medication because of the inhumane way he was treated by rogue police officers,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, a humbled and knackered Governor Mike Sonko turned to God.

On Sunday morning, the governor posted a Bible verse (Psalms 23) to illustrate his current tribulations.

Nairobi News could not immediately establish whether Sonko personally shared the message from prison, or it was the work of a social media administrator.

Sonko is staring at corruption charges and is expected to step aside from his role as Nairobi governor so as to battle the court cases.

Sonko, who is accused of misappropriating public funds totaling Sh357 million, was arrested on Friday morning in Voi, Taita Taveta County and airlifted to Nairobi to face graft-related charges.

He will be charged alongside 15 other suspects including County Secretary Peter Mbugua, and members of the tender committee Patrick Mwangangi, Samuel Ndung’u, Edwin Kariuki, Lawrence Mwangi, and Preston Miriti.