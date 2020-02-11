Join our WhatsApp Channel
Pushing and shoving as Kagame’s men are blocked at Nyayo Stadium – VIDEO

By Sylvania Ambani February 11th, 2020 1 min read

Drama ensued at the Nyayo National Stadium after a delegation accompanying Rwanda President Paul Kagame was barred from accessing the VIP section.

President Kagame arrived at the venue around 10am in the company of his security officers and other officials. He was received by Deputy President William Ruto.

He exchanged pleasantries with the DP then handed over his phone to one of his officials and proceeded towards the arena.

However, the people behind him were stopped from passing. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Joe Mucheru was also caught up in the scuffle.

Preparations for the funeral service for the late President Moi have been underway since his death on February 4, 2020.

Security at Nyayo Stadium has been beefed up for today’s activities.

The Kagame incident elicited varied reactions from Kenyans online:

“When police are recruited on the basis of teeth, commotions such as the one on this video becomes the modus operandi,” @mureithiken said.

“Who has seen CS ICT akisukumwa kama mtoto mdogo,” wrote @ArchieParto.

“His body guard lazy AF,” commented @DukeBob.

“Welcome to [email protected] l turikumwe,” tweeted @jonima4.

“Didn’t even greet minister wa ICT and guy was pushed aside,” stated @abdalla_herson.

“Hako ni Joe Mucheru ICT Minister kamefungiwa nje,” said @Raiyayakawaida.

