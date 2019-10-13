How the INEOS 1:59 Challenge after party went down after Kipchoge’s feat

Deputy President William Ruto got the opportunity to celebrate with the first man to run a sub-2-hour marathon, Eliud Kipchoge, when he was hosted for an after-party on Saturday in Vienna, Austria.

Sharing the pictures of the colorful celebrations, the DP confessed he was nervous when Kipchoge was on the track to race against time to beat the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

“We were all nervous and anxious, but you calmed down our nerves and broke the barrier of limitations. You are simply great,” Ruto tweeted.

At the after party, Kipchoge was pictured in the company of his wife – Grace Sugut and Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang.

Also present were his three children and the deputy president’s wife Rachael Ruto.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe the owner of Ineos – a privately owned UK multinational chemicals company headquartered in London – catered for the entire event.

The British billionaire sponsored the race in which Kipchoge went on to achieve the seemingly impossible feat of clocking a time of 1 hour 59 minutes and 40 seconds.

The DP cancelled a weekend rally and missed the burial of former Senator Boni Khalwale’s first wife, Adelaide, to travel to Vienna on Thursday night to watch Kipchoge in action.