How suave ‘nuns’ stole Sh600k electronics from shop

A businessman who runs an electronic shop in Molo is counting losses after he was conned of Sh600,000 by two women who posed as nuns from St Joseph Seminary Baraka in Molo.

Joseph Wainaina is said to have lost the money after the two women visited his shop and bought goods worth Sh600,000 and paid him using cheques.

According to Dan Kibs, speaking on behalf of the businessman, the duo was in the company of a man who was driving them in a white Toyota Voxy.

PAID IN CASH

They bought 17 television sets that cost between Sh20,000 and Sh50,000.

“The two women bought goods worth Sh600,000 and paid with cheques. However, these cheques were later discovered to be fake. This was after buying 17 HD TV sets that is Samsung, LG and Sony models,” he said.

It also emerged that the two women had visited the same shop just a day before they made away with the goods and bought a number of valuable items and paid in cash.

According to CCTV images shared with Nairobi News, the two women were dressed in nuns’ religious habits, including a rosaries.