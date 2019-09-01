How state corporation is fighting to ‘kill’ NTV’s exposé on children’s welfare

NTV was on Friday blocked by the children’s court from airing an exposé seeking to lay bare the filth in a government office.

This was announced on Saturday night during the NTV Weekend Edition.

The ‘Sins of Saviours’ was to air on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

The investigative team at NTV has for the past four months been investigating the Child Welfare Society of Kenya, a state corporation charged with the responsibility of taking care of vulnerable children in the country.

This was after they received damning evidence pointing to outright embezzlement of public funds at the expense of the children.

“We went out of our way to corroborate each documents and evidence we received to confirm all reports we got and sought to speak to everyone responsible, including the CEO of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya, Irene Mureithi,” said Edmond Nyabola during the Weekend Edition 9 O’Clock news.

According to the award-winning investigative journalist, the CEO threatened the station that the expose will not see the light of day and so she took them to court.

“She left no doubt that she is prepared to do everything and anything to ensure the exposé does not air by making unethical or virtuous to us claiming she knows people in high places,” Nyabola said.

‘SINS OF SAVIOURS’

“When all that did not work, she mischievously went to the Children’s court, and using falsehoods and assumptions, got orders on Friday, barring us from airing the expose, ‘Sins of Saviours’, this Sunday,” Nyabola further said.

The NTV investigations confirms that the state corporation, responsible for protecting the welfare of children has turned to be their tormentor by abusing children’s rights by denying the children proper healthcare and dignity.

They went on to note the organization was a scheme where special needs children are used for profit. The media house said it will remain firm on its decision to have the exposé aired.

“Our lawyers will fight to have this orders vacated, this documentary will air and those tormenting the children will be exposed,” said Nyabola.