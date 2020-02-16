How Philip Moi’s estranged wife Pluda mourned the late president

Last week, when retired President Mzee Daniel arap Moi was being laid to rest, his out of favour daughter-in-law, Rossana Pluda, chose to mourn him with fond memories on Twitter.

Kenya’s second president was buried on Wednesday at his Kabarak home in a state burial, nine days after his death at the age of 95 years at the Nairobi Hospital following a long illness.

Nairobi News understands Pluda, who sired two children with the former president’s son Phillip, did not attend the burial.

This could perhaps be attributed to her bitter and messy divorce to Phillip.

During the long-drawn separation, Pluda dragged Philip to court demanding millions of shillings in compensation and settlement.

But in a series of tweets, Pluda still took time to praise Mzee Moi, while still referring to him as ‘my father-in-law’.

Me and my kids Talissa & Kibet with my father in-law 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/HuOzHZJ3gu — rossana (@babyhippos) February 12, 2020

She also acknowledged the role her children Talissa and Kibet played at the funeral in Kabarak.