Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

What's Hot

How Philip Moi’s estranged wife Pluda mourned the late president

By Nahashon Musungu February 16th, 2020 1 min read

Last week, when retired President Mzee Daniel arap Moi was being laid to rest, his out of favour daughter-in-law, Rossana Pluda, chose to mourn him with fond memories on Twitter.

Kenya’s second president was buried on Wednesday at his Kabarak home in a state burial, nine days after his death at the age of 95 years at the Nairobi Hospital following a long illness.

Nairobi News understands Pluda, who sired two children with the former president’s son Phillip, did not attend the burial.

Ms Rossana Pluda (left), the estranged wife of Philip Moi with lawyer Judy Thongori outside the Milimani Law Courts in this picture taken on May 18, 2012. FILE P{HOTO | NATION
Ms Rossana Pluda (left), the estranged wife of Philip Moi with lawyer Judy Thongori outside the Milimani Law Courts in this picture taken on May 18, 2012. FILE P{HOTO | NATION

This could perhaps be attributed to her bitter and messy divorce to Phillip.

During the long-drawn separation, Pluda dragged Philip to court demanding millions of shillings in compensation and settlement.

But in a series of tweets, Pluda still took time to praise Mzee Moi, while still referring to him as ‘my father-in-law’.

She also acknowledged the role her children Talissa and Kibet played at the funeral in Kabarak.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
DCI officer being held in custody in connection to Sh1...