How one prankster cheered up mourners with fake phone call to Uhuru

On Saturday as members of the public queued outside Parliament buildings to pay their last respects to the late President Daniel arap Moi, one good natured Kenyan with a wicked sense of humour lifted the sombre mood with a faked phone call to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The man, who was speaking in Kikuyu dialect, attracted the attention of those who around him by pretending to place a call to the president who at the time was inside Parliament building viewing the body of Moi.

“Hello, your excellency sir, is that Uhuru? How are you doing? Why have we stayed in the queue for this long? Kindly finish up viewing the body so that we can also come and view it,” he begins his phone conversation in Kikuyu.

At the #FarewellMoi in Parliament, this guy called President Uhuru Kenyatta and talked to Karanja Kibicho, Fred Matiangi & Raila Odinga in one call. He made us laugh out loud!!

He the asks the president to pass the phone to Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho whom he asked to fasten the process of viewing the body

He then requests Kibicho to pass the phone to Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and proceeds to engage the latter in an animated dialogue in Kisii, to the amusement of his audience.

He complete his phone call by requesting to speak to ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

“Baba niaje? Tibim! Tibim!… tuko hapa, si mumuone haraka tukuje,” he goes on before mimicking Odinga’s accent.

All along, his enthralled audience watched the man closely as they laughed softly.