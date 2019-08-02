How one MP got himself in trouble for an overly ‘philanthropic’ gesture

A seemingly benevolent gesture by Manyatta Member of Parliament, John Muchiri, has earned him sharp criticism rather than praises.

This after Mr Muchiri delivered a 52-seater bus to St Benedict Day Secondary School – Kithimu in his constituency on Wednesday.

Pictures shared by the legislator, captured the joyous moment for the students and parents of the school upon receiving the brand new school bus.

But what appears to be the MP’s major flaw is his decision to brand the bus with his picture and name, to give the impression that the bus is a donation from him and not funded by the National Government, Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

SELF-APPRAISAL

The rear window of the bus is emblazoned with a huge portrait of the MP with the “Sponsored by Hon. John Muchiri HSC,” inscribed around it.

But Kenyans on social media have taken offence with the MP’s uncalled self appraisal, forcing him to apologise and also explain himself.

He claimed that the branding was just for the handing over ceremony and the stickers were later removed.

MP’S APOLOGY

“I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who appreciated my good work after. I delivered a school bus and an Academic Complex at St Benedict’s Day Secondary School – Kithimu yesterday,” Muchiri said.

“However, I have noted some critiques on the use of my name and graphics during the handing over ceremony of the bus,” he added.

“The branding was for the handing over ceremony purpose only. Immediately after the bus was dedicated by the priest and I handed it over, the graphics were removed. Am sorry to those who may feel offended but I have 5 more buses to issue out to our Day Secondary Schools and the projects identification graphics will apply to all then will be removed after official handing over,” he explained.