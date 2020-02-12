How one heckler was hauled out after attempting to disrupt Moi service

The somber mood during the requiem mass for Kenya’s second president Daniel arap Moi on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium almost took a dramatic twist when an unruly man tried to cut short Senator Gideon Moi’s tribute to his late father.

In a viral video widely shared online, the man caused a scene when he attempted to make his way to the dais as Baringo Senator was reminiscing about fond memories of Mzee Moi.

HAULED OUT

However, the heckler’s move was thwarted as security men stopped him on his tracks and briskly threw him out of the venue as the younger Moi went on with his tribute oblivious of the curious spectacle.

In the video, one of the security officers is seen trying to muzzle the man with his hands before some more officers joined and subdued the man.

It was not immediately established why the unidentified man, who was clearly vexed, decided to cause a stir in such a high profile event of national significance in the presence of world dignitaries to an extent of risking his life.

Activist Boniface Mwangi however lauded the heckler for his ‘courage’ recalling a similar stunt which he pulled in 2009.

“Whoever that person that tried to heckle the lies being told at #MoiFinalJourney [is], I salute your courage. I hope the National Police Service will not torture him like they did to me in 2009,” Mwangi tweeted.

SOUND BEATING

During retired President Mwai Kibaki’s regime in 2009, Mwangi earned himself a sound beating and was later arraigned in court after he heckled the president during his speech at Madaraka Day celebrations.

Tuesday’s function at Nyayo Stadium security personnel also had an altercation with Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame’s security detail which was reportedly caused by a security hitch.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru got caught up the push and shove that ensued during the incident that played itself just meters away from where Deputy President William Ruto was standing.

Mucheru’s attempt to use an entrance reserved only for heads of state saw him hauled away by the officers manning the gate.