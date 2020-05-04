How Keroche couple’s daughter met her tragic death in Lamu private house

Detectives are investigating the strange circumstances surrounding the death of Tecra Muigai Karanja, the daughter of prominent business couple Joseph Karanja and Tabitha Karanja who own and run Keroche Breweries.

Reports indicate that Tecra died after she fell from a staircase at a private house in Lamu Island, where she was staying with her boyfriend Omar Lali.

FOUL PLAY

Tecra went into a coma after the incident and she was flown to Nairobi for specialized treatment but she never woke up from the coma.

Nairobi News has also learnt that homicide detectives have taken over the cases after the family asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the death as they suspect foul play.

Sources close to the family have revealed that the family did not approve of Tecra’s relationship with Mr Lali who has since been arrested and is helping in the investigations.

News of Tecra’s death broke on Saturday after Keroche Breweries made the announcement in a statement.

TRAGIC ACCIDENT

In the statement, the company said that Tecra passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 afternoon following a tragic accident.

Until her death, Tecra worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director at Keroche Breweries, where her father is the chairman and her mother the CEO.

Initially, news outlets had indicated that Tecra died in a car accident.

Tecra’s sister, Anerlisa Muigai, later pointed out that the cause of her sibling’s death had been misreported.