How Kenyans reacted to Trump’s impeachment

The US House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on Wednesday night on accusations of abuse of the presidency to benefit himself politically.

Trump is only the third US president to be impeached.

No president has ever been removed from office via the impeachment process.

Here is how a section of Kenyans on Twitter reacted to news of Trump’s impeachment:

I know a scandal free President who didn’t do stupid things to get himself #Impeached ? This guy 👑 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YvBVAjBbly — Alexander Umeakubuike™ 🤕🔱⚜️ (@whizkrane) December 19, 2019

We have our own impeachment in the most democratic county in Kenya & it’s a classical Kenyan tale. The county has found itself in a battle with #Impeached speaker Onyango Oloo after it emerged that the furniture missing from his office & residence was actually in his possession. — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) December 19, 2019

#Impeached Trump can now confirm Twitter will never save anyone from being impeached 😂 — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) December 19, 2019

As Donald trump is #Impeached in America over here in Kenya kazi Ni kulala lala tu…

Both houses wamezubaa as #HudumaNamba consumed billions with nothing to show and still no one is asking questions!

I HATE AFRICA! pic.twitter.com/4JsnY2DztQ — PiNgPoNg🇰🇪 (@pinngponng) December 19, 2019