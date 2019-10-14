How Ken Okoth lookalike in Vienna spiced up Eliud Kipchoge’s big moment

On Saturday when Eliud Kipchoge crossed the finish line during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna Austria, one man caught the attention of netizens back at home.

The man who was part of the huge crowd that throng Vienna’s Prater Park got many Kenyans puzzled with his striking resemblance to the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth.

The bespectacled man with a wide smile was pictured among a crowd of jubilant Kenyans who at one point were jostling to shake hands with Deputy President William Ruto.

Apart from his ‘killer smile’, hawk0-eyed Kenyans also took notice of the gap between his upper incisors.

Known for their humor and creativity, Kenyans on Twitter were quick to create funny memes about Ken Okoth’s lookalike.

Even ken Okoth resurected to say Hail King Choge #Eliud159 pic.twitter.com/ERUiIrGb33 — torisotoriso (@Lincoln_Torris) October 12, 2019

My question do ken okoth died or he is still alive but if he died who is this man chear eliud kipchoge pic.twitter.com/g0JyGCGooN — hillary smith (@hillary31234552) October 13, 2019

Ken Okoth was in Vienna pic.twitter.com/mP6lHyteJW — Kevin Machosi (@KevinMachosi) October 13, 2019

At first When i saw this i was like 🤔😳? Is me me or its Ken Okoth? pic.twitter.com/wZ6FeGGzUS — Omari Bamzer (@BamzerOmari) October 12, 2019