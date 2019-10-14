Join our WhatsApp Channel
How Ken Okoth lookalike in Vienna spiced up Eliud Kipchoge’s big moment

By Keshi Ndirangu October 14th, 2019 1 min read

On Saturday when Eliud Kipchoge crossed the finish line during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna Austria, one man caught the attention of netizens back at home.

The man who was part of the huge crowd that throng Vienna’s Prater Park got many Kenyans puzzled with his striking resemblance to the late Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth.

The bespectacled man with a wide smile was pictured among a crowd of jubilant Kenyans who at one point were jostling to shake hands with Deputy President William Ruto.

Apart from his ‘killer smile’, hawk0-eyed Kenyans also took notice of the gap between his upper incisors.

Known for their humor and creativity, Kenyans on Twitter were quick to create funny memes about Ken Okoth’s lookalike.

