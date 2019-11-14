How DP Ruto has perfected ‘fake news’ war against Kenyan media

Deputy President William Ruto has lately sought the comfort of Twitter to dismiss stories in the mainstream media he deems “fake”.

In what appears to be an attempt to fight the mainstream media through social sites, the DP has spared no effort to give the Kenyan media a piece of his mind from time to time.

Ruto appears to have taken some lessons from American President Donald Trump.

Lately, he has made Twitter his online home, from where he doesn’t hesitant to lunge out at his political enemies – real or perceived.

The mainstream media, in particular, have taken the biggest knocks from Ruto’s abrasive tweets.

Here are the last 10 tweets in which he has attacked the mainstream media in the last three months.

November 13

Waheshimiwa, the real SABOTEUR is your master the people’s conman who uses deceit to divide/destroy parties even UHURU’s Jubilee;the master of chaos who factors violence in election equations;the one who never accepts defeat. We’ll stand with UHURU&Jubilee against such dictators. pic.twitter.com/H8D0rv6IQy — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 14, 2019



November 9

The ONLY strategy and structure Tinga’s party had which largely succeeded was,violence, chaos,mayhem & terror meted out by organized baba’s militia the same instruments used by terrorists organizations including outlawed groups. How sad they have learnt nothing from handshake! pic.twitter.com/5jQ1vhQpf1 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 9, 2019



October 26

DILEMMA?Hapana!No way!Jubilee as a democratic party celebrates diversity of opinion free of hate and focused on transformation for all; for us big or small matters BUT ultimately as initiators of inclusive non-tribal political discourse we will stand behind our Party & Leader pic.twitter.com/1dWNuNV9OJ — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 26, 2019



October 18

NONSENSE. The politics of personality cults that breed negative ethnicity & division as it poisons our nation are primitive and beneath us. We will agree as Jubilee established as a national movement which elevate our discourse to the realm of IDEAS & ISSUES and not personality. pic.twitter.com/r4IMbZws51 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 18, 2019



October 14

FAKE NEWS at it again! I chaired the IBEC meeting that approved the matter way before it came to parliament. Unfortnately for nation Uhuruto is inseparable. They should either register as a political party then compete with Jubilee or operate a gutter journal for makotsi to run pic.twitter.com/elEcQE3p1j — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 14, 2019



October 2

The now persistent, obviously sponsored FAKE NEWS by hired bankrupt media that finds it difficult to make a sale without the name Ruto. Bure kabisa. Riswa! pic.twitter.com/uEDz4Xqyvj — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 2, 2019



September 20

The handshake was never meant to kill parties or replace competitive multi party democracy. Those ranting about our party leader endorsing our party candidate shd give us a break. So its right for all others to endorse theirs and wrong for JUBILEE. Fisi angojea mkono ya mtu story pic.twitter.com/wmMPUowAJw — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 20, 2019



September 12

We supported and voted for Uhuru to succeed Kibaki not b’cos of ethnicity but COMPETENCE. He is NOT leader of any ethnic community but that ofJUBILEE ,the largest political party with Mca’s,Mps and Gov’s in 41 of 47 counties and President of kenya. Muwache kasumba ya ukabila pls. pic.twitter.com/Pw9NY50InB — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 12, 2019



September

JUBILEE’s Mariga is among 20 others. How can anybody contemplate our party,party leadership and machinery supporting any other candidate? The media should spare us these ugly shenanigans. The narrative is not funny let alone being newsworthy. Credit kenyans with some intelligence pic.twitter.com/zj2Tsp0BGS — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 10, 2019



August 27