How did you see our memes yet you left Twitter in 2019? KOT ask Uhuru

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) are wondering how President Uhuru Kenyatta knew what was happening on Twitter yet his account was deactivated in March 2019.

On Saturday, while addressing the nation on the way forward on the fight against Covid-19, President Kenyatta said that he has seen all the memes that KOT had created in anticipation of being free from the dusk to dawn curfew and cessation of movement.

“Kwa hivyo wakenya wenzangu twajuwa ni mdaa mgumu, nimeona meme mingi mumetuma huko, sijui freedom day, independence day. Hii sio mambo ya independence ni mambo ya maisha jameni, hatufanyi hii kuumiza mtu yeyote. Tunafanya hii kuhakikisha tumelinda maisha ya wananchi wetu,” President Kenyatta said.

In bouts of chuckles, he said that it was important for Kenyans to wait for another time “kukula hepi (merry-making)” so as to save lives.

He said that he is one of the people who was advocating for the containment measures to be relaxed at 100 percent.

However, he noted, it would be foolish of him not to listen to the experts’ advice.

“Jamani afadhali uwe hai ndio uweze kukula hio hepi unatafuta lakini ukiishia hio happy uliokula siku moja ndio itakupeleka kwa kaburi sioni haja wenzangu tutulie nafasi bado itakuja,” he said.

“Mimi mwenyewe nilikuwa nadhania ya kwamba tutafunguwa na Zaidi yay ale tumefanya hapa leo. Lakini ni mjinga ndio ambaye haskizi kutoka kwa wataalamu wake. Na wataalamu wetu wametuambia kufunguwa ni makosa,” President Kenyatta explained.

But, how exactly does the Head of State come to know all these. KOT seems to have decided to put on their detective hats to find out whether Mr Kenyatta is operating undercover with another account.

Below are some of their comments:

Yangu ni swali tu wangwana…

Juu uhunye alitoka kwa mitandao..hizo memes zenu anazionea wapi…? — Churchill (@MwalimChurchill) June 6, 2020

Anatroll na faceless account. Once you addicted to twitter, is hard to keep off — Mr.Critic (@GizeGizee) June 6, 2020

Akona account ingine chini ya maji — Nickimwasmaina (@nickimwasmaina) June 6, 2020

Ako kwa hizi streets za Twitter… — Alice Mugambi (@Alicenmugambi) June 6, 2020

Anaonyeshwa na matiangi — RichardNjoguh (@richardnjoguh) June 6, 2020