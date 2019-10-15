Join our WhatsApp Channel
How Cyrus Oguna impressed Kenyans during ferry tragedy recovery mission

By Sylvania Ambani October 15th, 2019 1 min read

The Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has lately been a common face on TV,  giving briefs during the retrieval mission of the sunken vehicle at Likoni Channel.

He is however gaining popularity for reasons far from his job description.

The sunken vehicle was retrieved on Friday afternoon from the Indian Ocean after 13 days, by officers from a multi-agency team.

Mr Oguna has been a key person during the whole process as members of the media depended on him for information.

Throughout his TV appearances Kenyans were able to notice something about him that appears to puzzle them.

This is how fluent he is in Swahili. The government spokesperson mostly used Swahili to give updates.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter:

