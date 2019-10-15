How Cyrus Oguna impressed Kenyans during ferry tragedy recovery mission

The Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has lately been a common face on TV, giving briefs during the retrieval mission of the sunken vehicle at Likoni Channel.

He is however gaining popularity for reasons far from his job description.

The sunken vehicle was retrieved on Friday afternoon from the Indian Ocean after 13 days, by officers from a multi-agency team.

Mr Oguna has been a key person during the whole process as members of the media depended on him for information.

Throughout his TV appearances Kenyans were able to notice something about him that appears to puzzle them.

This is how fluent he is in Swahili. The government spokesperson mostly used Swahili to give updates.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans on Twitter:

Retired Col. Cyrus Oguna is a rare breed to be a government officer. His sobriety, calmness, composure, mastery of the Swahili language & communication skills are above reproach. His predecessors cannot match him. He played a key role in #LikoniFerry recovery; giving hope. Kudos! — Ken Aseka (@KenAseka) October 11, 2019

Cyrus Oguna is not a real men… Real men don’t speak such fluent Swahili! — Arap Mibei (@jedwaga) October 11, 2019

Cyrus Oguna’s swahili language is so fine #RecoveryInTheDeep — Victoria Chirchir (@vicky_chirchir) October 10, 2019

I like the way Rtd Colonel Cyrus Oguna speaks kiswahili…ako na Swahili poa sana #RecoveryInTheDeep — juma suwari (@juma_suwari) October 10, 2019

On behalf of my people from the greater Kavirondo and its environs, we have officially stopped struggling with spoken Swahili. Cyrus Oguna is eloquently representing the rest of us. Thank you. — Atieno (@JudyAtieno) October 10, 2019