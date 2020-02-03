How Benji Ndolo’s snitching tweet turned into costly own goal

Controversial political analyst Benji Ndolo has been a trending topic on Twitter since Sunday after he accidentally posted nudes online.

Benji posted a screenshot on Twitter claiming that he had spotted a wealthy man in slippers somewhere while his Range Rover was at a car wash.

“Just seen one in slippers just now, here’s his machine,” he posted adding a laughing emoji at the end.

Benji, however, forgot to hide pornographic material that he had stored in his phone.

He thus ended up uploading the pictures of the Range Rover and his galley screenshots containing nudes.

As always, Kenyans on Twitter took screenshots of his tweet and quickly shared it even after he deleted the original tweet.

Benji Deleting Tweets and His Tweets meeting him ahead.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rxIFqllN8s — maliks (@___maliks) February 2, 2020

Here is Benji Ndolo posting that screenshot pic.twitter.com/0buzXHSLoK — Field Negro (@Heiseinbag) February 2, 2020

Benji is not new to sexual scandals. A few months ago, he was exposed on social media after he allegedly solicited for sex from a woman identified as Lillian Nyabuto.

Lillian leaked chats allegedly of Benji soliciting for sex from her.