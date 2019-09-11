How Anne Thumbi dumped Ken Okoth’s family for Mariga

Former Kibra MP, Ken Okoth’s secret lover, Anne Thumbi, has clearly shown where her loyalty lies between party affiliation and ‘kinship’ with the late parliamentarian’s family.

On Tuesday, when Jubilee Party’s candidate in the Kibra by election McDonald Mariga presented his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Thumbi tellingly took a prominent spot next to the retired footballer.

And she wasn’t just there for the sake of it, but as a seconder to Mariga’s candidature.

Thumbi sat through the verification process, and even assisted Mariga in filling out the forms.

Thumbi’s prominence during Mariga’s appearance before the IEBC raised many eyebrows, given that Okoth’s brother, Imran is also in the race on an ODM ticket.

Her position could however be justified by the fact that her political loyalty remains with Jubilee Party which nominated her as an MCA after the 2017 General Elections.

Thumbi hit headlines in late July following the Ken Okoth’s death.

She came out after Okoth’s family denied knowledge of her and her son who she bore for the late MP.

DNA TEST

Thumbi moved to court and stopped the cremation of Okoth until a DNA was done to determine the paternity of the child.

Weeks after the DNA sample were taken, results from KEMRI confirmed that indeed Okoth was the child’s father.

Thumbi, through her lawyer Elkana Mogaka, had sued Okoth’s mum Angeline Okoth and wife Monica Okoth along with Lee Funeral Home for deliberately excluding her and her son from the funeral and burial arrangements of Okoth

But it appears Thumbi’s best efforts to ‘get even’ with her baby daddy’s family have come to naught after IEBC invalidated Mariga’s candidature.

According to the IEBC, Mariga’s name is missing from the voter register meaning that he does not meet the minimum requirements to vie for the Kibra parliamentary seat.