High-powered ODM delegation pitch tent in Kibra

The Orange Party is leaving nothing to chance in its bid to reclaim the Kibra parliamentary seat.

Kibra residents have gone to the polls to elect their new lawmaker who is expected to be announced after vote counting is complete, either late on Thursday or early Friday morning.

VOTER BRIBERY

And ODM has deployed a high-powered delegation with a mission to ‘protect’ their candidate Bernard Okoth’s votes.

They include prominent politicians TJ Kajwang’, Gladys Wanga, Millie Odhiambo, Otiende Amollo, Tim Wanyonyi, Fatma Gedi, Babu Owino, Junet Mohammed and Edwin Sifuna.

“Tuko rada. Nobody will be allowed to bribe voters here,” Wanga said.

ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, his wife Ida, daughter Winnie are among those that cast their votes on Thursday morning.

THE ODINGAS

The Odingas voted at Old Kibra Primary School polling station.

“We are certain of victory,” said Odinga.

Others who have voted are the late Ken Okoth’s wife Monica, ANC candidate Eluid Owalo and Ford Kenya candidate Engineer Khamis Butichi.

Meanwhile, the Tanga Tanga wing of the Jubilee Party, which is fronting McDonald Mariga, has not been left behind.

Langata lawmaker Nixon Korir is leading a team of politicians including Boni Khalwale and Didimus Baraza to ‘assess the ground’.