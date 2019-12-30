Hero county official saves four lives after escaping from militants

Here’s some rare good news. A Mandera County official is the talk of the town after he managed to drive a vehicle out of a potential terrorist attack and saved four lives.

Derrow Hillow Mahat, an official at the Mandera Water and Sewage Company, managed to drive the vehicle that had run over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the militants were busy spraying it with bullets.

One person was seriously injured in the Sunday morning attack that took place in Jabbi area within Mandera County.

“The vehicle was carrying four fellow staff and three children from Elwak to Mandera and upon reaching Jabbi area about 35kms from Rhamu town the said vehicle was hit by an IED before it was sprayed with bullets,” the report read in part.

Police said that the injured occupant was shot in the abdomen. Three other occupants were not injured.

According to the report, the driver stopped five kilometers away from the scene and alerted the police over the incident.

However, the police are yet to make any arrests concerning the incident.