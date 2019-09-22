Here’s why Winnie Odinga wants Nairobi estate names changed

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s last born daughter, Winnie Odinga, has caused chatter on social media for her interesting proposal in regards to Nairobi estates.

Ms Odinga on Saturday tweeted, suggesting that estate names in the city should be changed to reflect the daily pressures and realities.

She claimed that they should drop the fancy names like Skyview, Bluesky to names like Corruption Money Paradise, Choke Smoke, suites among other names.

“Nairobi estates should really start changing their names to reflect what they actually are. No more skyview, bluesky, greenfields, mountain view etc. It should be “traffic jam gardens” “Corruption money paradise” “Choke Smoke suites” “school bus itakuamsha 5 villas” na kadhalika,” tweeted Winnie Odinga.

KENYANS ON TWITTER

Kenyans on Twitter appeared to like her idea, as they suggested other befitting names.

Septic Tank Lowrise? — Otieno Mako'ochieng (@BigTunesLive101) September 21, 2019

Grabbed land apartments — Nelly Otieno (@nellyatis) September 21, 2019

Arror and Kimwarer gatted community — Chiedo Mar Gem. (@MrSandeh) September 21, 2019

Pesa Kwa Vijana Imepotea Apartments — Francis Oluoch (@Fooluoch) September 21, 2019

I suppose you live in Handshake gardens. — Oscar Omondi (@OscarOm58007495) September 21, 2019

Tibim Gardens. — Ian Ndichu (@ian_ndichu) September 21, 2019

BBI apartments, blue band initiative estate, saidia baba initiative vilas kitendawili heights, handshake estate, hakuna choo, na kadhakika… — dantorish (@dantorish1) September 21, 2019