Here’s why Winnie Odinga wants Nairobi estate names changed

By Sylvania Ambani September 22nd, 2019 1 min read

ODM leader Raila Odinga’s last born daughter, Winnie Odinga, has caused chatter on social media for her interesting proposal in regards to Nairobi estates.

Ms Odinga on Saturday tweeted, suggesting that estate names in the city should be changed to reflect the daily pressures and realities.

She claimed that they should drop the fancy names like Skyview, Bluesky to names like Corruption Money Paradise, Choke Smoke, suites among other names.

“Nairobi estates should really start changing their names to reflect what they actually are. No more skyview, bluesky, greenfields, mountain view etc. It should be “traffic jam gardens” “Corruption money paradise” “Choke Smoke suites” “school bus itakuamsha 5 villas” na kadhalika,” tweeted Winnie Odinga.

KENYANS ON TWITTER

Kenyans on Twitter appeared to like her idea, as they suggested other befitting names.

