Here’s Wambui’s birthday message to her late hubby Collymore

By Amina Wako January 13th, 2020 1 min read

The late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore would have been celebrating his 62nd birthday today January 13, 2020.

In his memory, his widow Wambui Collymore has posted a touching message on social media to celebrate the man she spent almost five years together.

“Mr. C., I miss being your personal paparazzi for our failed selfies. 6 months, 13 days, 22hrs 20mins since I last saw you. Happy Birthday @bobcollymore. I continue to love you,” she posted.

Netizens shared some love with Mrs Collymore to comfort in memory of her late husband.

The couple got married in April 2016 and stayed together until Collymore lost a long battle with blood cancer on the morning of July 1, 2019.

