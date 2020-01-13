Here’s Wambui’s birthday message to her late hubby Collymore

The late Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore would have been celebrating his 62nd birthday today January 13, 2020.

In his memory, his widow Wambui Collymore has posted a touching message on social media to celebrate the man she spent almost five years together.

“Mr. C., I miss being your personal paparazzi for our failed selfies. 6 months, 13 days, 22hrs 20mins since I last saw you. Happy Birthday @bobcollymore. I continue to love you,” she posted.

Netizens shared some love with Mrs Collymore to comfort in memory of her late husband.

Wambui trust me he is truly missed! Keep his memory alive in you. Keep your head up…walking with you in prayer! Happy birthday Bob! — Nduta Florence (@maralioness) January 13, 2020

He’s my one and only mentor to me. “Legends never die they live within is. ” Be fortitude @Wambui k. Collymore. ❤ — EINSTEIN NJERU (@Einsteinmunene) January 12, 2020

Be strong in the Lord. We surely miss him. Thanks for loving him — Martin K (@kigothomartins) January 12, 2020

Hugs to you💜. Plus some light to hold on to💚 — J U N E J O S S E🍫 (@june_josse) January 12, 2020

Happy birthday to your bae. Though in his absence we still continue to remember his dedication to work for humanity. @WambuiKamiru always be strong mama — Damian Bassie (@Dammiedelacreme) January 13, 2020

The couple got married in April 2016 and stayed together until Collymore lost a long battle with blood cancer on the morning of July 1, 2019.